Pittsburgh Avenue to close from September 8th until September 14th

A section of Pittsburgh Avenue in the City of Erie will be closed to through traffic from September 8th to September 14th for railroad track repairs, this according to news release from PennDOT.

CSX Transportation will be making repairs to the railroad crossings between the intersection of Pittsburgh Avenue and West 15th Street and the intersection of Pittsburgh Avenue and West 21st Street.

There will be a detour posted using West 23rd Street, Route 832 (Peninsula Drive) and West 12th Street (Route 5)

As always, PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. They also remind you to drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.