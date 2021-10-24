Pittsburgh based medical marijuana dispensary opens new location in Erie

Folks in Erie now have a new location to buy medical marijuana.

The Pittsburgh based medical marijuana dispensary known as Goodblend opened up a new store on October 23rd on West 38th Street. This is their second state wide location.

Officials at Goodblend are hopeful on their mission to serve as many patients that are in need of medical marijuana.

They are saying that those qualified to consume the medical drug would have to have anxiety disorders, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and even HIV/aids.

“I think this has been so important for so many decades and people have been using it anecdotally, but the more and more proof that we have, and through studies like the one that we’re working on with you, Pitt, you can start to prove that out,” said Liz Conway, President of Goodblend.

“Being a part of the medical marijuana industry is game changing. We have patients every day that need this medicine for their health and wellness. So to be able to offer that to patients in Pennsylvania is just huge,” said Brittany Balandis, Marketing Director of Goodblend.

Goodblend grows their own plants and officials are saying that to be one of their clients, you must have a medical prescription from your doctor.

