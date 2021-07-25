Pittsburgh firefighter drowns during family outing on Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio

We now know the name of the man that drowned off Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio on Saturday.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, 38-year old Lee Weber drowned when he got under the water tides in Conneaut Township Park while getting his son back to safety.

The body of the Pittsburgh firefighter and Army veteran was found about an hour later by rescue crews.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help his wife and children with financial burdens.

