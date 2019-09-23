Pittsburgh Officers arrest man in connection with multiple overdoses

Pittsburgh Officers arrest a man after three people die and four others are hospitalized after using tainted cocaine.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune, Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo was arrested today at a home in McKees Rocks and faces federal charges for distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

The victims died after being served tainted cocaine at a party held at an apartment at the Southside Works City Apartments building.

Medics arrived on the scene early Sunday morning to find one man dead outside the building’s elevator and five others suffering from overdoses inside one of the building’s apartments. Two of those victims later died at the hospital.

A witness at a party provided police with a video identifying Montalvo that led to his arrest.