Pizza Bomber 15th anniversary

Aug 28, 2018

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 12:37 PM EDT

15 years ago today, Pizza Delivery Man Brian Wells was killed in a bizarre crime.  

It ignited a federal investigation and gained international attention.  It became known world-wide as the 'Erie Pizza Bomber Case'.  It's a complex case that the FBI spent years investigating and prosecuting.  Now, it's part of a Netflix original series titled, 'Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist'.  

