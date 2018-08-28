Pizza Bomber 15th anniversary Video

15 years ago today, Pizza Delivery Man Brian Wells was killed in a bizarre crime.

It ignited a federal investigation and gained international attention. It became known world-wide as the 'Erie Pizza Bomber Case'. It's a complex case that the FBI spent years investigating and prosecuting. Now, it's part of a Netflix original series titled, 'Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist'.

