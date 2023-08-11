Nearly 20 years ago, Erie’s infamous Pizza Bomber bank robbery captured the attention of people around the world and Friday night, the story played out on stage.

The Pizza Bomber Play, A Devoted Surrender opened Friday night at the Granite Ridge Theatre in North East.

According to the play’s Facebook page, it’s a depiction of factual and fictional events surrounding the relationships and criminal actions leading up to the pizza bomber bank robbery; and its associated murders. The play has drawn some criticism from the community.

“I’ve been working on this for four or five years in different forms and developed it as time went on and I can say I’m really pleased with the final result, now I just have to see how audiences react to it and if they accept the story,” said David Durst, creator of the pizza bomber play.

The Pizza Bomber Play is on stage now through Sunday, August 27 which is one day before the 20th anniversary.