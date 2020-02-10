Pizza shops across the nation celebrate ‘National Pizza day’ on February 9th

Pizza lovers got to celebrate a fun end to the weekend on Sunday, February 9th, which is also known as “National Pizza Day.”

This is a day where pizza shops across the nation celebrate one of America’s favorite foods.

Some local shops offered discounted pizzas and other specials to help customers get in the spirit.

We stopped by Stevo’s Pizza on State St. to find out why they think people enjoy pizza so much.

Pizza is more convenient for people that just want to have a normal kind of dinner for them, you know what I mean. Not like grabbing a burger from McDonald’s or a burger from somewhere else. Slava Arutyunuan, Manager, Stevo’s Pizza

The manager tells us he doesn’t believe many people know about the day, but that is alright because people love pizza everyday.