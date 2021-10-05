Plan in the making to create series of amateur athletic leagues and other year round entertainment for Downtown Erie

Some supporters of Downtown Erie are working on a plan that would make the Downtown area a fun place to be all year round.

Those groups are proposing a series of amateur athletic leagues that will draw people downtown, and they want to start with a cornhole league in Perry Square.

The goal is to offer leagues year round that will fit in with other plans to celebrate the holidays and special shopping days, joining forces with the Downtown Partnership, downtown businesses, and other civic groups.

“Really exciting to be joining forces and realigning, but that’s the reality we’re in Perry Square. It’s a large place. It’s outdoors, let’s start having some more fun. We can reengage, we can reconnect and can do so safely and all the while have some fun,” said John Buchna, CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership.

The schedules and leagues are just now being formed. To learn more about the leagues, click here.

