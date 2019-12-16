Plan in the works to bring the Mayor of Zibo, China to Erie

The Zibo delegation is back in China, but the next visit may already be in the works.

According to Mayor Joe Schember, right now they are planning a trip to bring the Mayor of Zibo over to visit.

Last week, seven different agreements were signed between the sister city and local schools and hospitals.

“We are being very careful we don’t give anything away by our hospitals or our universities. We want to make sure that there is fair compensation back and forth. I really am building a great relationship with the key people over there and we are hoping to move this forward,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

There are no specific dates right now as to when the next visit from Zibo would be.