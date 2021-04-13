Plane carrying the 150 migrant children touches down at the Erie International Airport

The plane carrying the 150 migrant children touched down at the Erie International Airport this evening.

This plane carried children ages 12 and under who will be housed at the Pennsylvania International Academy.

The children were taken off the plane and transferred to three buses headed for the Pennsylvania International Academy in Summit Township.

The Plane landed just before 9 p.m. and then taxied to North Coast Air. That is where the children came down the stairs moving from the plane to the buses which will transport them to Summit Township.

The children were taken off the plane in groups as officials appeared to keep track of how many kids were boarding each bus.

The Pennsylvania International Academy is designated as an emergency intake site by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The site is said to be a temporary site as officials will work to find family members of the children living in the US or sponsor families.