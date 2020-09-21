Plane down in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a single-engine plane went down while trying to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Sunday night.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The plane took down power wires as it landed, knocking out power to customers in the area.

Investigators from the FAA were called to the scene. They will be at the scene all night long. Count on Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of this breaking story.