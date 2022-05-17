A chain of fitness clubs is offering teenagers something else to do this summer, getting in shape.

Planet Fitness gyms in Erie are offering teenagers ages 14-19 free memberships for the summer.

This is called the High School Summer Pass. The company is offering teens a free membership between now and the end of August.

“If you’re not staying physically fit, you won’t be able to mentally fit either. So staying active is going to be very important in the summer because you’re not in school and you’re not hanging out with your friends after school. You’ve got to stay focused on what’s important and your health is important,” said Christina Crist, Gym Manager.

The hope is to teach teens good health habits now that can be maintained later in life.