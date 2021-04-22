Planned power outage taking place Thursday on Erie’s east side

Penelec will be making repairs at Mill Rd. on Erie’s east side Thursday, causing a number of residents to be without power for a few hours.

The planned power outage will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will affect the majority of residents and businesses along the following streets:

E. 30th St. – E. 37th St.

Evans Rd.

Pennsylvania Ave.

East Ave.

Burton Ave.

Brandes St.

Hayes St.

Essex Ave.



The repair work was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was rescheduled to Thursday.

There are about 2,000 customers that will be affected by the outage, however FirstEnergy says not every customer on these streets will be affected by the outage since some may be served by different power lines.

Impacted customers were notified about the outage by an automated phone call.

The Erie Police Dept. would like to remind motorists that if a traffic light is out, it is to be treated as a 4-way stop.