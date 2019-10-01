Planned temporary closure at Tom Ridge Environmental Center to take place Saturday morning

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced that the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) will temporarily close this weekend.

TREC will temporarily close on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6 a.m. until noon. The closure is for public safety due to crane operations and lifting units over the building as contractors work to replace TREC’s heating ventilation air-conditioning (HVAC) unit.

For everyone’s safety, no one is permitted on the grounds that morning until TREC and the parking lot are reopened.