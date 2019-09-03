Planned Wednesday morning power outage to close Blasco Library and Department of Planning

Erie County’s Blasco Memorial Library and the Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development will be closed Wednesday, September 4th until 1:00pm due to a scheduled power outage in the area, this according to a news release.

Penelec has planned a power outage from 9:00am until noon due to work scheduled at a nearby construction site.

According to the release, the Blasco Library and the Department of Planning and Community Development are expected to resume regular business hours at 1:00pm on Wednesday.