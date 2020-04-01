Planning is still underway for celebrate Erie.

The City of Erie is now beginning to accept vendor applications for the event.

Erie County businesses interested in being a vendor, performer, chalkwalk artist or providing an activity to the event are encouraged to apply.

Event organizers explained right now they’re working closely with public health officials to make sure the event is deemed safe for attendees.

“There are a lot of questions of what the event is going to look like and what we want to do as far as entertainment goes and the industry around the world for entertainment. There are a lot of things up in the air, but we are going to work close with everybody and adjust as necessary, but it’s a play it by ear situation in some aspects,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist for the City of Erie.

Celebrate Erie is scheduled to take place August 14th through the 16th.