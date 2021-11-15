Plans announced for renovations of McDowell Intermediate High School

Renovation plans for McDowell Intermediate High School were announced on November 15th at the Millcreek Townhall meeting.

This is part of the project to update the infrastructure of all school buildings in the district.

According to Aaron O’Toole, the Chief Financial Officer for Millcreek School District, he said the plans were presented to discuss a plan for how the building will be renovated since it is 20 years past its life expectancy and finding parts has been difficult.

To finish all buildings, O’Toole said that they will issue 80 million dollars in debt that will require a tax increase for residents.

“These renovations are focused on infrastructure. It is not cosmetic, it is everything inside of the walls,” said Aaron O’Toole, Chief Financial Officer at Millcreek School District.

If the bid gets approved by the end of the month, renovations will begin next summer and end in three years.

