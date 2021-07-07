Plans are in the works for a new animal exhibit at the Erie Zoo.

The former giraffe house is set to transform into a new home for the colobus monkeys.

The monkeys are native to Central Africa and spend a lot of time in the treetops. This makes the giraffe house the perfect height for the animals.

The plans include bedrooms for several animals, an elevated catwalk for staff to work with the monkeys, and a netted enclosure that will be more than 20 feet tall.

“One thing that’s interesting about Colobus is they really don’t mind inclement weather. They can handle temperatures into the 30’s so they’ll be out most of the time we’re open. We open bids hopefully next week and begin the project a few weeks after that, so we’re excited,” said Scott Mitchell, President & CEO of the Erie Zoo.

Renovations are expected to wrap up in the fall with hopes of opening the exhibit next spring.

