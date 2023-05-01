A local fire department’s plan to stop answering EMS calls outside their area has changed.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company signed off on the “tri-county EMS plan” on Monday. Erie County officials said they’ll provide mutual aid for EMS calls for the next three years.

In February, Perry Hi-Way announced they would stop providing EMS outside their territory on May 1. They cited what they believe is an unfair strain on their department and still want changes from their neighbors.

”These municipalities need to be stepping up and financially supporting these people. That’s what the law says. They need to be financially supporting their designated emergency responders and they’ve failed to do that. They are not doing their job,” said Jon Spaulding, Perry Hi-Way.

Spaulding added the state threatened to pull the department’s ambulance license if they stopped providing mutual aid.