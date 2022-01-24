Plans discussed for building residential properties at Conneaut Lake

More changes could be coming to Conneaut Lake.

Plans for building residential properties at Conneaut Lake were discussed at a planning commission meeting on January 24th.

This was only the first phase of the plan to build residential spaces, but regardless of this being the first step, residents living there are upset and concerned.

People who live in Conneaut Lake are left frustrated after listening to new plans for building residential properties in their neighborhood.

“If someone wants to build these huge places ten feet to your side and ten feet in the backyard, I’m asking what’s his face that’s not here into consideration,” said Conneaut Lake Resident.

Since the owner was not present at the meeting, his representatives explained the plans in front of the Planning Commission Board.

“This will be served by public sewer. We already had a letter from Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority from last August approving 80 ADU’s. An EDU is one equivalent dwelling unit so one single family home,” said Mark Galbo, Owner of Allegheny Professional Services.

Galbo said that the first conditional use application is for building a two unit multi family dwelling at the dead end portion of Comstock Street in the suburban residential zoning district.

The other plan, which is what residents are upset and frustrated about, is a 66 single family unit in that residential development that would be at the Northwest intersection of State Highway 18 and Iroquois Road.

That was approved, but not without some added changes.

“Continue with that development at this stage which is saying yes. This drawing looks okay for a couple of units that are close to the property line that we would like to eliminate to give the existing homeowners the privacy they have,” said Erik Kulsia, Vice Chair of Sadsbury Township Planning Commission.

After hearing the residents voice their concerns at the meeting, the vice chairman of the board said that they are doing everything they can to help support the community.

“Many of the things people wanted to talk about are not involved in this process. Glad they came to it is nice to have the community support we only hope we can do a good enough job and support them back,” said Kulsia.

Although the board voted tonight, it was only to pass their recommendations on to the supervisors who according to the vice chairman have the final say in the decision.

The next meeting on this topic will be at the supervisors meeting on February 8th.

This is where the final decision will be made on the first phase of this passing.