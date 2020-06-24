Plans for a skilled nursing facility in Millcreek Township approved

Plans for a skilled nursing facility in Millcreek Township are approved.

Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a land development plan for a five story facility located behind LECOM’s Senior Living Center.

The new facility will be located East of Peach Street and North of Biebel Avenue.

The supervisors also announced that the township received more than $153,000 in block grant money though the cares act.

Those funds will be put towards the Second Harvest Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and Certified Nurse Assistant Training.