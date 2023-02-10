Plans are being made to bring a wanted Erie man back from Texas in connection to allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Marcus A. Gibbs fled Erie after police said he shot his girlfriend, Selena Wall, in her apartment on Hess Avenue on November 18, 2018.

Wall passed away two days later, and Erie police filed charges three days later on November 21, 2018.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz’s office is now working to bring Gibbs back to Erie to be arraigned on charges, which include first-degree murder and criminal homicide in Wall’s death.

As of now, it is unknown when Gibbs will return to Erie.