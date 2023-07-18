With only one major airline remaining at the Erie Airport, some of Erie’s most prominent business leaders are looking for ways to build a future for the airport.

More than a billion dollars have been invested in Erie over the past four years, and the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership (ERCGP) said it’s a staggering figure.

But they say to continue moving in the right direction, the success of the Erie International Airport is critical and steps need to be taken to ensure its future.

That’s why the chamber is helping build a five-year plan, which includes a new fund with money from the airport authority as well as public and private sector support.

“This is new territory for both local government and the private sector to come together and raise funds to support and help make our airport more competitive,” said Jacob Rouch, vice president of economic development at ERCGP.

The $6.5 million proposal is being called the “Fly Erie Fund” and would help the airport stay upright while it operates at a deficit.

The airport authority would commit $5 million while local government along with private businesses are asked to contribute $750,000 each over the course of three years.

“Some people think this is a novel approach. This has been done with communities all over the country. Pittsburgh has a fund for air service,” said Derek Martin, the Erie International Airport’ ‘s executive director.

In the meantime, the airport is working toward several goals including increasing the number of airlines and adding new route options.

At this time, Rouch said all three legacy carriers –United, Delta and American — are being pursued.

He added the framework of a deal is in place to welcome Avelo, a low-cost carrier that travels to Florida.

“You don’t want air service to be an irritation, you want it to be a compliment to what you do. That’s why more service is so important because right now, it is a bit of an irritation. We’ve got to move it into something where it is an asset that we’re excited to have in our backyard,” Rouch said.

“We’ve got planned meetings with both United and Delta with some people here in town in the month of August, and they’ll have some conversations about what Delta’s plans are, what United’s are, how Erie might fit into the mix and what we can do to change that,” said Martin added.

Airport officials say they’re confident the service currently provided will continue but are optimistic about expanding and not falling into this position again.