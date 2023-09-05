The Avalon Hotel, a long-time downtown Erie hotel, could soon be turned into an apartment building with more than 200 units.

An out-of-town real estate company called Good Homes Communities is working with the City of Erie to make this possible.

On Tuesday, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) voted to issue $46 million in bonds for the project.

“We want to see people move back into the city, move back downtown, be around where they work and play and they live. I think the demand is there and I think it’s filling nitch where you have some higher-end units of affordable housing. You don’t really have anything that’s in the middle,” said Chris Groner, vice president of the ECRDA.

David Mitchell with GoodHomes said they’re hoping to fill the need with this apartment building. That would feature a pool, fitness center, an outdoor sundeck and several other amenities.

He added the sale should take place at the end of October and is committed to the project.

“The people that I’ve met have hometown pride that I’ve rarely seen at this level. As you know, we’re in a lot of municipalities and the people here really want to make it work. That gives us confidence as investors,” said Mitchell.

One local business owner said the area could benefit from more downtown residential properties.

“Any improvement is better than what it was because for years it just sat there and sat there and nothing. Now with this, it’s going to be pretty cool,” said Larry Franco, owner of Franco’s Cafe.

GoodHomes representatives said they hope the project will be completed 14 months after construction begins.