Plans put in place to celebrate World Refugee Day in Erie

World Refugee Day is in a few weeks and Erie is getting in on the celebration.

The day recognizes refugees living in the Erie area and their contributions to the community. The International Institute of Erie is partnering up with several organizations in the area for the special day. Events will include a “friendraiser”, where people can sample food from around the world and learn more about other cultures. Dylanna Grasinger, executive director at the International Institute of Erie, says a day like this allows the community members to connect with one another.

The day long celebration will take place on June 20th.