Plans to demolish Pleasant Ridge Manor East are moving forward

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper’s administration is moving forward with plans to demolish Pleasant Ridge Manor East.

They are currently seeking demolition bids to tear down the building. Over the course of 5 and a half years, there have been four committees that have looked at options of what to do with the facility.

Erie County’s Director of Administration Gary Lee says they have explored alternative options like selling the building, but that option has not worked out.

The county has presented this demolition option to Erie County Council Members, and they have decided to create another committee to study other options for the building.

“We’re at the point where a decision has to be made as far as whether were going to tear it down or not. We’re looking at paying $50,000 per year for expenses,” said Gary Lee, Erie County Director of Administration.

The demolition bids are due at 10:30 a.m. on October 17, 2019.