Plans to renovate Richford Arms set to be unveiled in “Kickoff Event” next week

A large scale plan to renovate a downtown Erie apartment building is about to be unveiled.

The owner of Richford Arms on State Street has planned what they are calling a “Kickoff Event” for Monday afternoon.

Beacon Communities has already started work on the north side of Richford Arms.

At a price tag of $27 million, the project will mean major updates inside and outside of the 100-unit building.

According to Beacon, the changes will include a two-story addition and six new and fully accessible units.