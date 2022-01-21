Plans to renovate Richford Arms set to be unveiled in “Kickoff Event” next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A large scale plan to renovate a downtown Erie apartment building is about to be unveiled.

The owner of Richford Arms on State Street has planned what they are calling a “Kickoff Event” for Monday afternoon.

Beacon Communities has already started work on the north side of Richford Arms.

At a price tag of $27 million, the project will mean major updates inside and outside of the 100-unit building.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to Beacon, the changes will include a two-story addition and six new and fully accessible units.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News