Plans to revitalize Academy-Marvintown neighborhood

The Marvintown neighborhood is near and dear to Greg Silva.

He grew up in the community and attended Lincoln Elementary School throughout his childhood.

For years, he’s watched the neighborhood lack maintenance and the proper care it needs for years to come.

“People come in and invest in some of these property’s that need a bit of work because I think the bones of these homes are really good,” Silva said.

Community members had the chance to see and visualize the City of Erie and the Academy Neighborhood’s draft plan.

The plan is to revitalize the area from East 26th to East 33rd Streets, between State and Brandes Streets.

Those efforts include focusing on housing issues, sidewalk repairs and lowering neighborhood crime rates.

“This is a place that we can thrive, we can raise our children in and get a decent education. We need to get the population of the city up a bit,” Silva added.

Improving this area of town also corresponds with Erie’s Refocused, a development plan that assists areas of maintenance in Erie.

City officials say the Academy and Marvintown areas are transitional areas of town that need to be revitalized for the future ahead.

Kathy Wyrosdick, Planning Director of the City of Erie says, “It’s really important to really look at all the neighborhoods, not just the ones that are in a more challenging area, but also the ones that are more transitional like Marvintown.”

This comes after a series of surveys and door to door projects to understand patrons needs.



