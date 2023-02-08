On Wednesday, the Erie School Board will vote on the sale of the former Burton School located in the 1600 block of Buffalo Road.

The school closed in 2012, and now more than a decade later, there’s a plan in the works to utilize the space. There’s an initiative from the Eastside Grassroots Coalition to convert the property into a schoolhouse — a place for both academic and athletic after-school programs.

One community leader, Gary Horton, said if the school board votes to approve the sale, the Eastside Grassroots Coalition will spend the next six months raising funds and coming up with specific plans and programs for the schoolhouse.

He added that funding is needed to make this project happen; however, an additional neighborhood effort is required to make it a success.

“The physical challenges that we’ll face in getting Burton School ready are minor. It’s a minor insignificant investment that we can make for the return that we’re going to get in the human product at the end of that physical investment,” said Gary Horton, coordinator, Eastside Grassroots Coalition.

The former Burton School could be sold for $110,000. The Erie School Board will meet at East Middle School at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.