A new Italian restaurant is coming to the west side of Erie. The former IHOP building on West 12th Street is being converted into Roma’s Italian Kitchen.

Nick Scott Sr., president of Scott Enterprises, said the location was previously supposed to be Quaker Steak and Lube, but he decided there are many sports bars in town.

He added there is a need for an Italian concept on Erie’s west side and he is excited to bring it to life for the community.

“We’re studying the map of Italy, Sicily, Corsica and so forth and the different food that people make in those areas, and we’re going to bring some of those dishes and imagination to Erie and let people experience it,” said Scott Sr.

Scott added the restaurant is projected to open in January or February of 2024.