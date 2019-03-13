Plans underway for large mural in Girard Video

It's big enough to cover an entire side of a building and will tell the history and future of Girard. The side of the building at Main and Myrtle streets in Girard will soon be transformed into a huge mural, depicting all things Girard.

The mural will be placed in sections and will measure 17" by more than 50" across. It will include fishing, the underground railroad, Dan Rice, and the Dan Rice monument that is in the middle of Main Street in Girard.

Several artists from Girard came up with the layout.

Local Artist Mary Miller tells us, "So this is our gift to the town. We brainstormed for a year we all had lists of the items we wanted to be on the list and we donated it to the town".

The mural is expected to be completed before Dan Rice days which is held on the first weekend in August.