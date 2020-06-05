Plant It Forward climate change initiative joins the fight against racial injustice

Can making a case for climate change help address racial injustice? “Yes,” says the founder of the Plant It Forward – Community Tree Planting Initiative.

Yoselin Person has more.

Could the answer to solving unrest be as simple as planting a tree?

Diane Esser, founder of the program, wants to reach out to as many churches and others to plant a tree as a way to make the first step of change.

“I was raised by a World War II father that was in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He fought by brothers of other colors. He came home and he taught his little children since the time they could understand King’s English,” said Diane Esser, founder, Plant It Forward – Community Tree Planting Initiative.

Esser started the program five-years-ago and this year she’s doing something different, planting trees in memory of lives lost to racial injustice.

“We all are each other’s brothers, it’s that simple. If we all embrace that we can take racial tension and we can lower some heat index,” said Esser.

Esser says she hopes to distribute 50 trees to churches and elsewhere across Erie.

“I think it’s important to come together, come together as a group. I think planting the tree is a great idea, it just sends a message of hope,” said Max Davis, partner, Victory Christian Center.

The trees will have a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

“It doesn’t matter who or what color you are, you are all the same color to me. It’s about being taught that from the time your little ears can hear,” said Esser.

Esser hopes many can come together and view each other as one.

“We not might not be able to change everything tomorrow, but there has to be beginnings and after the beginning there’s very often very good endings,” said Esser.

You can reach Diane Esser at https://www.facebook.com/reforestationmovement/.