Plantscape Greenhouse continues their tradition of sending Christmas cards to soldiers and troops around the world

During the pandemic, some members of the community are making sure that troops receive a little extra holiday cheer.

Plantscape Greenhouse is continuing their tradition of sending Christmas cards to soldiers and troops around the world.

The creator of Homeland Holiday Hello’s, Claudia Eurda, said that she was worried about people not wanting to bring in cards because of the pandemic.

However, roughly 2,000 Christmas cards have already been dropped off.

“Our heroic soldiers and troops are just still keeping us free so whether we’re in a good situation or bad, they are on the frontlines sacraficing themselves for our freedom so we can’t go without recognizing them on this special holiday,” said Claudia Eurda, Creator of Homeland Holiday Hellos.

Eudra added that all cards need to be dropped off by December 1st so they can be delivered in time for the holidays.