Plantscape Greenhouses asking for Christmas cards to send to troops around the world

Troops will be receiving a little extra holiday cheer this Christmas, thanks to a gardening store in Fairview.

Plantscape Greenhouses will once again be sending thousands of Christmas cards to soldiers and troops around the world.

More than 43,000 cards have been sent to troops since 2011.

To keep the tradition going—plantscape is asking you to send a card. All you have to do is write a personal note with words of affirmation and drop it off at Plantscape Greenhouses in Fairview.

Caludia Urda, Owner of Plantscape Greenhouses, says troops look forward to the cards every year.

“We want them to feel loved and thought of and we wanted them to know how much we appreciate them for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe,” said Caludia Urda, Owner, Plantscape Greenhouses.

The last day to drop off your cards will be on December 1st.