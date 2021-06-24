Plastek hiring up to 100 workers; increasing starting wage to $15

The Plastek Group is looking for employees to fill many positions in the company as the demand grows in the plastic manufacturing industry.

The company announced Thursday it is increasing the starting wage to $15 an hour.

Plastek is looking to hire up to 100 local people to fill positions across the company.

As a family run business, one of the owners says it’s important to hire good people to help stabilize the work force.

“We do have a lot of turn over, we do have ebbs and flows. We have busier seasons… but we need a more stable work force and we need people that are going to be here longer term,” Dennis Prischak, CEO/owner, The Plastek Group.

At the end of July, The Plastek Group will be holding an open house for the community for a meet and greet with management and supervisors.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list