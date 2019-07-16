Plastikos Inc employees donate blood to help community

One small good deed makes a big impact on the local community. Many hard working employees do not have to go very far to make a difference in their community.

Plastikos Incorporated here in Erie recently held their second blood drive with the Community Blood Bank (CBB).

Plastikos heard about the need for blood to help supply to local hospitals and stepped up to do their part by starting blood drives with the CBB at their facility off Robison Road.

The Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Plastikos said it’s very important for the company to give back to the community, and holding blood drives is a great way to impact the community directly.

“Our employees know that whenever they donate, they could possibly help three or more people. So to them, and to us, it’s a really great way to give back. It really resonates well with us, just to know you are directly saving someone’s life or could contribute to that. That is something we take pride in. I think our employees do too,” said Rachel Curtiss, Marketing Communications Coordinator for Plastikos.

If you would like to be a hero in the local community, you can call the blood bank at 814-456-4206 to schedule a blood drive, or to find a blood drive near you.