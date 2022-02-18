Play Port debuts laser tag arena in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie’s own Play Port Arcade & Family Fun Center now is offering laser tag.

The new arena — sporting a post-apocalyptic theme with sewers, subway motifs, and graffiti — first opened to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The arcade held a soft opening over the following weekend of Feb. 11-13.

Arcade Manager Adam Pavlock said laser tag was an addition the arcade owners (Brad and Michelle Nuce) had been looking into for a while, but like many other projects throughout the world it had its unforeseen setbacks these past two years.

“They started work before the pandemic, and when everything shut down, it delayed the opening,” Pavlock said.

Players have an option of two modes — either a free-for-all or team mode. In team mode, the teams start at either end of the arena where there’s a “base,” and the objective is to reach the opposing team’s base and shoot a target to earn points.

Laser tag at the arcade can be added onto general admission, or people can play only laser tag without paying general admission. The cost of a 10-minute game is $6 per person. Groups can be as small as two or three people, or as many as 14 people.

The arena is smaller than what some frequent players might be used to, but Pavlock — who has been working at local arcades for about three years — said customers might appreciate having smaller groups, especially with the pandemic.

“We think people are really going to enjoy it, and they’re going to like to not have to drive quite a ways to find one,” he said. “With COVID, people feel safer with smaller groups.”

And the staff at Play Port have enjoyed having it. Pavlock said they played laser tag to train with the new equipment, and they’ve since had to test and calibrate the equipment.

“The initial day, we had a lot of fun,” he said. “We’ve been testing the limits of everything, adjusting the settings to get the best gameplay out of it.”

When asked who on the staff is the best player, Pavlock said, “I’d love to say myself, but I haven’t played against all of the staff yet, so that is yet to be determined.”

As of Feb. 18, about 50 customers had played laser tag in the new arena, however the arcade did not announce the new arena on its Facebook page until Feb. 17.

“This past week, a lot of people who have played just saw it here and decided to play, but since we’ve posted it to Facebook, we’ve had people come in just to do this,” he said.

Laser tag is one of several offerings at Play Port. The arcade offers classic arcade games, glow golf and glow pool and virtual reality.

Play Port charges a general admission for “free play” activities while glow pool, prize redemption games, “Lazer Frenzy” (different than laser tag), laser tag, and virtual reality have an additional cost to play.

Concessions are available, and every Friday night is BYOB night where customers 21 years and older can bring their own beer or wine from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The arcade is located at 2730 W. 12th St.