Player from Erie County wins over $200k in Pa Lottery online game

MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $207,323.34 on the online game Jungle Tumble Jackpots, to a player from Erie County.

Jungle Tumble Jackpots is PA Lottery’s first progressive jackpot online game and launched in February. Every player has chances to win three jackpots in one game, and the jackpots increase with every play. Players win prizes when a cluster of three or more symbols are connected.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt and Cash4life tickets online HERE or by using the Lottery’s Official App.

