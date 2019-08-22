Playfair sails into port for Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

Tall Ships Erie 2019 has kicked off. The largest Tall Ships Festival in the Great Lakes has brought in 12 Tall Ships, all bringing different stories into the bay.

To some this might look like just a tall ship, but for the crew of 28 plus, this is a summer camp acting as a playground and housing contained all in one.

The vessel, built in 1973 calls Toronto home. Sailing her around the Great Lakes is Captain James Wannell. He said he was a camper on the boat at one point, something that would have an impact on his life forever.

“Its completely changed my life. I thought I was going to be an engineer, go back to school, sit at a desk all day. Now, I sail a tall ship for a living,” said James Wannell, Captain, Playfair.

Captain Wannell said the camp not only teaches you how to crew a vessel, but also the importance of team work, all while having fun.

“Having really great close friends on a board and sailing around with them. Essentially you to hang out with your friends on a cool boat all summer,” said Captain Wannell.

From day one, campers are immersed into what it would be like to be part of the crew here on the vessel, even climbing the mass to work on the ships rigging.

One trainee who caught the sailing bus is Megan Rome. She is now filling in as first mate on the ship. Rome said the crew enjoys coming to events like Tall Ships Erie.

“It’s really amazing to see the tall ships together. We have made a lot of friends throughout all the festivals that we’ve been going to the last couple of years. You see friends you haven’t seen for the last couple of years,” said Megan Rome, first mate, Playfair.

Rome said she believes people turn out the these festivals because of the variety of the ships.