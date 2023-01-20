While there have been some recent changes at the Erie Playhouse, officials said they are excited about upcoming performances.

Following the resignation of Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner, the Erie Playhouse Board has elected new members.

Additionally, there have been some changes to their show line up. The show “Jersey Boys” will now be performed in June.

The vice president of the board said despite leadership and schedule changes, the Erie Playhouse is here to stay.

“The board itself brought on five new members this month, so we’re bringing on major changes both inside and behind the scenes. Our previous executive director chose to move on, along with our youth theater director, and we’re searching to replace both of them,” said Carl Larese, Board Vice President of the Erie Playhouse.

Larese said shows this year include, “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “SpongeBob the Musical,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”