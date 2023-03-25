More than 700 children in Erie County came together to participate in basketball playoffs this afternoon.

The YMCA of Greater Erie had their playoffs for their youth basketball league, the “Participate and Learn at the Y.”

The organization has been running their league for about 10 years. The associate executive director said it’s exciting to watch the kids all season better themselves while competing.

“The best part about it is that they get to be in a competitive atmosphere, they get to learn how to win and lose and that’s a really tough concept for us so to slap hands with somebody after you lost a tough game is hard and to be able to win a get really excited and still recognize how the other kids are feeling on the floor is very powerful,” said Monica Olesnanik, associate executive director for the downtown YMCA.

Olesnanik thanked Todd Rebich Investments for sponsoring and making the league something special.