In response to Governor Tom Wolf’s order, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove all Russian-made products from their shelves.

This was a sign of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

At the time of writing, Russian-made special order products are also no longer available.

It has been stated that although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing as many consumers associate vodka with Russia, only a few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits reportedly only stocks two Russian-made products in their stores, Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas. About a half-dozen special order brands come from Russia.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB. Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The PLCB will not be restricting the sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia. Doing so would reportedly impact those brands unfairly and adversely.