Plea hearing rescheduled in domestic incident allegedly involving shots fired

The guilty plea hearing for a man charged with attempted murder was delayed today due to his misunderstanding of sentencing guidelines.

Edualdo Laureano is accused of shooting at two men who were allegedly attempting to stop an assault.

Investigators say two men witnessed Laureano assaulting a woman on West 9th Street. When the men tried to interview him, Laureano allegedly chased them and fired his gun at least four times in their direction.

Laureano was expected to plead guilty today, but the hearing was rescheduled because Laureano didn’t agree with the sentencing guidelines the District Attorney’s Office presented to him.