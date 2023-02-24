Pleasant Ridge Manor board of trustees voted unanimously to ratify a union agreement.

The board consists of members of County Council with a unanimous six to zero vote with Councilman Winarski absent.

The vote approved the five-year bargaining agreement between Pleasant Ridge Manor and the AFSCME Local 1771 union.

Councilman Brian Shank said they want to ensure that workers who earn pay will receive a good pay raise while retaining good workers.

Shank said the union was helpful in getting people through the pandemic and making sure senior citizens are taken care of.