Pleasant Ridge Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Pleasant Ridge Manor has tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 9th, the facility learned an employee tested positive for the virus following testing that took place on June 5th. The employee has not returned to work following her test on the fifth.

Since receiving the positive result, resident and staff members have been notified.

Bob Smith, the Executive Director, telling JET 24 Action News in part:

“The unit where the employee worked was designated as a ‘Yellow Zone’ with appropriate precautions being taken to mitigate the possibility of potential spread. We are in the process of testing all employees and residents and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines and requirements as indicated.”

