Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie & Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Our Loving Giving Local team is again traveling the slippery, slushy roads looking for another nonprofit worthy of a $250 check.

This week, the volunteers at Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever win the check.

This may be the season for giving, but the volunteers at Pleasant Ridge Manor work year round, giving comfort and joy to the residents here.

They call themselves Friends Forever and their recent efforts helped buy a van for the manor and redo a family room too.

The Loving Giving Local team thought the volunteers would be a great place to award $250 and when the groups name was drawn, it made everybody happy.

“It put a big smile to my face to hear that the money we brought here today will be used for leisure activities for the residents and to see volunteers and how they bring them to lunches, dinners, ball games. It’s pretty exciting,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Centers.

What worthwhile charity will be Loving Giving Local next? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.