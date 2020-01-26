Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview hosts Winter Fun Day

It was a day to get out and enjoy the fresh air in Fairview.

Families from around the area joined together for a winter fun day at Pleasant Ridge Park.

During the day, kids had a chance to complete in sled races, ride on a horse drawn wagon or even some crafts and s’mores. One organizer said that this event provides a way for different members of the community to join together.

“This is just a great way for the community to come out and enjoy our public park here and just come together as a community and have a great day here in the wintertime.” said Nate Millet, Director of Fairview Parks and Rec.

Siberian huskies were also there for families to look at, and to even provide babies with a special sled ride.