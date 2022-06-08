Erie, PA (WJET) – Wednesday will be pleasant overall, after starting with some clouds and dense fog in areas South of I-90. More sunshine will return through the day, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal. Expect highs in the low 70s, with the coolest air near Lake Erie. More clouds will return by the later today.

Planning Forecast

Clouds will continue to thicken and lower through the evening and overnight. Expect some rain along with embedded thunder developing late tonight. Rain could be locally heavy at times, with 0.75″ to 1″ expected over parts of the area.

Future Rain

The steadier rain will quickly move East through the early Thursday morning. But scattered showers will likely remain into the afternoon. Breaks in the clouds will be possible through the late afternoon, but with a fresh breeze, it will feel a bit cool. Highs will be near 70.

Catching another break in the wet weather on Friday, but scattered showers will return for Saturday and yet again later on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s over the weekend. Temperatures will turn warmer heading into next week.