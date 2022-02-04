Plow truck heavily damaged after catching fire

It was a busy Friday afternoon for crews with the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department after a plow truck catches fire.

The calls went out shortly after 4:00 p.m. Friday for the fully engulfed plow truck at Route 20 and Carol Ann Drive in West Springfield.

According to reports from the scene, the truck was heading eastbound when the fire started. There was heavy fire noted near the engine compartment.

Crews with the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department knocked down the blaze quickly.

Route 20 was temporarily closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire. A lane restriction is in place, but traffic is moving in both directions.

According to PennDOT, the westbound lane of Route 20 has reopened, however the eastbound lane remains closed from the Ohio state line to the intersection of Pond Road in Springfield Township.

PennDOT officials expect the roadway to be reopened later Friday night once the scene is cleared.

There’s no word on any injuries or a cause of the fire.