Plows continue to clear Erie streets of more than a foot of snow following winter storm

City Streets Department plows continue to clear roads Tuesday after more than a foot of snow accumulated on city streets during the winter storm Sunday into Monday.

Tuesday, Erie residents and Streets Department plows are still working to remove snow from slippery roads.

One City Streets Representative says all of their employees showed up to work yesterday and today, with many of them working 12-hour shifts.

The City Streets Chief says there are some areas plows were not able to get to because cars were in the way.

“We had 25 streets that we weren’t able to get through because of cars abandoned or cars not moved where we can’t get our plows through these streets. That’s one of our biggest obstacles. If there was clear sailing we could get through and take care of everybody,” said Steve Sornberger, Bureau Chief, Streets City of Erie.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

City officials say they only tow cars in emergency situations, however they urge community members to follow the odd-even parking rules.